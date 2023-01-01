$39,998+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Big Horn SWB
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$39,998
- Listing ID: 10284795
- Stock #: 24UTNA60917
- VIN: 1C6RRFFG2KN760917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA60917
- Mileage 55,843 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Tonneau Cover! Heated Seats! Reverse Camera! Parking Sensors! Beneath the hood, the 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn boasts a powerful V6 engine that delivers an impressive balance of horsepower and fuel efficiency. Whether you're hauling a heavy load or cruising down the highway, you'll have all the power you need at your fingertips. Step inside the cabin, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and comfortable interior that's perfect for both driver and passengers. Premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship ensure a luxurious feel, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Built to withstand the toughest challenges, the Ram 1500 Big Horn is equipped with robust features like a durable bed liner and towing capabilities that make light work of even your heaviest loads. Whether it's for work or play, this truck has your back. Stay ahead of the curve with advanced technology features, including a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a suite of safety options that provide peace of mind on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
