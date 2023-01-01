$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 10350501
- Stock #: 23RM1554A
- VIN: 1C6SRFHTXKN582749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23RM1554A
- Mileage 87,607 KM
Vehicle Description
The most luxurious truck in its class, this 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated/ventilated 2nd row seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, harman/kardon 19 speaker audio system, power dual pane panoramic sunroof, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, 3.92 rear axle ratio, a class IV hitch receiver with an electronic trailer brake controller, a 124L fuel tank., Bed Utility Group, Body-Colour Bumper Group, Off-Road Group, and Limited Level 1 Equipment Group.Safety inspected with a fresh oil change, detail, NO EXTRA DEALER FEES, your 2019 Ram 1500 from Go Dodge Surrey awaits you. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership in this luxurious ride.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.
