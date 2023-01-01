Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

87,607 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10350501
  2. 10350501
  3. 10350501
  4. 10350501
  5. 10350501
  6. 10350501
  7. 10350501
  8. 10350501
  9. 10350501
  10. 10350501
  11. 10350501
  12. 10350501
  13. 10350501
  14. 10350501
  15. 10350501
  16. 10350501
  17. 10350501
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,607KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350501
  • Stock #: 23RM1554A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHTXKN582749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23RM1554A
  • Mileage 87,607 KM

Vehicle Description

The most luxurious truck in its class, this 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated/ventilated 2nd row seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, harman/kardon 19 speaker audio system, power dual pane panoramic sunroof, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, 3.92 rear axle ratio, a class IV hitch receiver with an electronic trailer brake controller, a 124L fuel tank., Bed Utility Group, Body-Colour Bumper Group, Off-Road Group, and Limited Level 1 Equipment Group.Safety inspected with a fresh oil change, detail, NO EXTRA DEALER FEES, your 2019 Ram 1500 from Go Dodge Surrey awaits you. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership in this luxurious ride.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Trailer Tow Group

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
100 lbs)
GVWR: 3
BLACK
900 lbs)
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
A/T
220 kgs (7
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
8-Speed A/T
Electronic locking rear differential
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Maximum Steel Metallic
Red Pearl
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED
Off-Road Group
Body-Colour Bumper Group
Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED
Deployable Bed Step
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT)
Indigo Blue/Light Frost
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Requires Subscription
129 kgs (6
Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Painted Pockets
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23M LIMITED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 31,550 KM
$44,872 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango
22,500 KM
$54,387 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla ...
 40 KM
$40,987 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory