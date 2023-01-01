$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 6 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10350501

10350501 Stock #: 23RM1554A

23RM1554A VIN: 1C6SRFHTXKN582749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23RM1554A

Mileage 87,607 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat RamBox Cargo Management System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Trailer Tow Group Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PROTECTION GROUP Telematics Power Folding Mirrors 100 lbs) GVWR: 3 BLACK 900 lbs) Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover A/T 220 kgs (7 Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 8-Speed A/T Electronic locking rear differential Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Led Headlights Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert Maximum Steel Metallic Red Pearl Generic Sun/Moonroof DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL PATRIOT BLUE PEARL 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON BED UTILITY GROUP ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED Off-Road Group Body-Colour Bumper Group Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED Deployable Bed Step Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT) Indigo Blue/Light Frost WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Requires Subscription 129 kgs (6 Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Painted Pockets QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23M LIMITED

