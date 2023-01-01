$41,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
86,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10525479
- Stock #: RU044823A
- VIN: 1C6RRFFG8KN642550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9