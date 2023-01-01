Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

86,079 KM

Details Description

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10525479
  2. 10525479
  3. 10525479
Contact Seller

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10525479
  • Stock #: RU044823A
  • VIN: 1C6RRFFG8KN642550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,079 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENTFREE!! LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Apple carplay, Android Auto, Traction control, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2019 Ram 1500 is nowavailable to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing localvehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicingis up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Ram warranty. Wealways include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and aCarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limitedtime, this used 1500 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885!Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 86,079 KM
$41,000 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 134,159 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2....
 60,384 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory