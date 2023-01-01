Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,550 kms. Its blue pearl coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2019 RAM 1500

57,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,550KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFRT6KN558916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,550 kms. It's blue pearl coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power pedals
Power Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2022 RAM 1500 TRX for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 1500 TRX 23,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II 18,275 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels 47,888 KM $39,984 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500