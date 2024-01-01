$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,918KM
VIN 1C6SRFJT9KN774335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P595887A
- Mileage 84,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 84,918 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Running Boards, Deployable Bed Step, Advanced Safety Group, Sport Appearance Package, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
Sport Appearance Package
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Deployable Bed Step
2019 RAM 1500