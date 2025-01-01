$44,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Laramie SWB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BILLET (MET)
- Interior Colour Lthr-faced FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA43924
- Mileage 90,839 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4×4 blends strength with refinement, powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and an 8-speed automatic transmission, producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Inside, it offers leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable pedals with memory for added convenience. Technology includes an 8.4-inch Uconnect display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. On the exterior, the Laramie is equipped with LED lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, and a dampened tailgate, creating a premium pickup with both capability and modern luxury. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
