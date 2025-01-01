Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4×4 blends strength with refinement, powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and an 8-speed automatic transmission, producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Inside, it offers leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable pedals with memory for added convenience. Technology includes an 8.4-inch Uconnect display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. On the exterior, the Laramie is equipped with LED lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, and a dampened tailgate, creating a premium pickup with both capability and modern luxury. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 RAM 1500

90,839 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Laramie SWB

Watch This Vehicle
12940163

2019 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Laramie SWB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12940163
  2. 12940163
  3. 12940163
  4. 12940163
  5. 12940163
  6. 12940163
  7. 12940163
  8. 12940163
  9. 12940163
  10. 12940163
  11. 12940163
  12. 12940163
  13. 12940163
  14. 12940163
  15. 12940163
  16. 12940163
  17. 12940163
  18. 12940163
  19. 12940163
  20. 12940163
  21. 12940163
  22. 12940163
  23. 12940163
  24. 12940163
  25. 12940163
  26. 12940163
Contact Seller

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,839KM
VIN 1C6SRFJT1KN843924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET (MET)
  • Interior Colour Lthr-faced FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA43924
  • Mileage 90,839 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4×4 blends strength with refinement, powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and an 8-speed automatic transmission, producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Inside, it offers leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable pedals with memory for added convenience. Technology includes an 8.4-inch Uconnect display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. On the exterior, the Laramie is equipped with LED lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, and a dampened tailgate, creating a premium pickup with both capability and modern luxury. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Sport Appearance Package
Rear wheelhouse liners
LED BED LIGHTING

Mechanical

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Laramie
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Electronic locking rr differential
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
UCONNECT 4C NAV WITH 12-IN DISPLAY
V8 5.7L Hemi (ezl) - Gas (W/27H)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD 93,866 KM $51,798 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB 114,809 KM $44,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 136,887 KM $23,398 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2019 RAM 1500