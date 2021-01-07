Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

31,153 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

  1. 6597347
  2. 6597347
  3. 6597347
  4. 6597347
  5. 6597347
  6. 6597347
  7. 6597347
  8. 6597347
  9. 6597347
  10. 6597347
  11. 6597347
  12. 6597347
  13. 6597347
  14. 6597347
  15. 6597347
  16. 6597347
  17. 6597347
  18. 6597347
  19. 6597347
  20. 6597347
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597347
  • Stock #: RA5990A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG9KS658107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,153 KM

Vehicle Description

At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarFax vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! All prices plus $695 doc fee and applicable taxes.Text message us at 604-265-9217, for a quick and accurate response.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Locking Lug Nuts
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Covering
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Granite Crystal Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Class IV Hitch Receiver
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Oil Cooler (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Hands-Fr...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Bright Grille Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Wheels: 20 x 8 Chrome-Clad Aluminum GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Carpet Floor Covering Re...
WHEELS: 20 X 8 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 27,856 KM
$63,990 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 42,411 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,272 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory