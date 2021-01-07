Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Locking Lug Nuts Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Covering 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Granite Crystal Metallic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Class IV Hitch Receiver DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Oil Cooler (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD) ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Hands-Fr... SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Bright Grille Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Wheels: 20 x 8 Chrome-Clad Aluminum GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Carpet Floor Covering Re... WHEELS: 20 X 8 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire

