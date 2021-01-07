At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarFax vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! All prices plus $695 doc fee and applicable taxes.Text message us at 604-265-9217, for a quick and accurate response.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Locking Lug Nuts
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Covering
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Granite Crystal Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A ST -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift (STD)
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Hands-Fr...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Bright Grille Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Wheels: 20 x 8 Chrome-Clad Aluminum GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Carpet Floor Covering Re...
WHEELS: 20 X 8 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.