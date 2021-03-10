$48,885 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6821414

Stock #: M518886A

VIN: 1C6RR7GT5KS705428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,295 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Step Bumper Tip Start 180 Amp Alternator Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Active grille shutters 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Park-Sense rear park assist system HD front shock absorbers Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 1700# Maximum Payload WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Armrests w/Storage Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

