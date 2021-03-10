Plenty of Options/ No Accidents/ One Owner/ Spray Liner
This 4X4 pickup has 45,295 kms. It's granite in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. Off-road chops and style for miles, this Ram 1500 Classic Warlock gives weekend warriors aggressive capability and exterior style with a new front end design, black tow hooks and black powder-coated bumpers. Daring good looks don't stop on the outside. The Ram 2019 1500 Classic Warlock rocks an all-black interior with Uconnect 3 and bluetooth streaming audio for all your tunes, a rear view camera and remote keyless entry plus much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
Step Bumper
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Park-Sense rear park assist system
HD front shock absorbers
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
1700# Maximum Payload
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Armrests w/Storage
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.