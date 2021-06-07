Limited, Air Ride Suspension, Navigation, Premium Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Reclining Rear Seats
This all-new 2019 Ram 1500 sets the bar high for full-size pickup trucks. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line 1500 Limited brings the best of the best. Heated and cooled seats all around with front bucket seats and rear reclining seats, wireless charging, 4 corner air ride suspension, blind spot monitoring with trailer detection, Limited badge and tailgate styling, and chrome moulding make sure this truck looks good, feels good, and really pulls. Other premium features include navigation, heated and reclining rear seats, remote tailgate release, front and rear parking assist, rain sensing wipers, automatic highbeams, rear wheelhouse liners, pickup box lighting, chrome tow hooks, chrome wheel to wheel side steps, spray in bedliner, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, remote start, Keyless Enter n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated wood and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
Vehicle Features
Compass
GPS Navigation
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Grille
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Hemi Badge
Stainless steel exhaust
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
180-amp alternator
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Mobile hotspot internet access
506w Regular Amplifier
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
USB Mobile Projection
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
1800# Maximum Payload
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
12" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
