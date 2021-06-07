$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7267529

7267529 Stock #: M701649A

M701649A VIN: 1C6SRFHT8KN579963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour INDIGO/FROST

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M701649A

Mileage 86,100 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass GPS Navigation Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Chrome Grille Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Hemi Badge Stainless steel exhaust Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Chrome rear step bumper Spray-in Bed Liner Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Traffic Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 180-amp alternator 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Mobile hotspot internet access 506w Regular Amplifier Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Power Rear Window w/Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Rear Collision Warning 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Disassociated Touchscreen Display 1800# Maximum Payload Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares 12" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo... Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.