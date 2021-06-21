Single Owner/ Accident Free/ Low KM/ Plenty of Options
This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 10,138 kms. It's Black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 Classic SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Delayed Accessory Power
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
glove box
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Manual tilt steering column
Light tinted glass
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Streaming Audio
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,600 lbs)
1690# Maximum Payload
Armrests w/Storage
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
121.1 L Fuel Tank
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
