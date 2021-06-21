$39,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 1 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7363829

7363829 Stock #: M570055A

M570055A VIN: 3C6JR7ET0KG584489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 10,138 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fade-to-off interior lighting Delayed Accessory Power Redundant Digital Speedometer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Trim Chrome Grille Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Comfort glove box Exterior Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Manual tilt steering column Light tinted glass 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Parkview Back-Up Camera Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Curtain 1st Row Airbags Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Streaming Audio Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,600 lbs) 1690# Maximum Payload Armrests w/Storage Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 121.1 L Fuel Tank Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

