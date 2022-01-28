$65,995+ tax & licensing
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie Longhorn Accident Free/ Air Suspension/ Pano-Sunroof/ Low KM
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
58,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255912
- Stock #: LC1140
- VIN: 1C6SRFKT0KN834128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 58,556 kms. It's ivory in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. This Laramie Longhorn elevates the Laramie line to new heights of luxury with Longhorn badging, navigation, heated and cooled leather bucket seats, heated and reclining rear seats, remote tailgate release, front and rear parking assist, rain sensing wipers, automatic highbeams, rear wheelhouse liners, pickup box lighting, chrome tow hooks, chrome wheel to wheel side steps, spray in bedliner, and power adjustable pedals with memory settings. A memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated wood and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job the gets. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
180-amp alternator
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
1800# Maximum Payload
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
