$65,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,556 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Compass Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS GPS Navigation PERIMETER ALARM Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front seatback map pockets Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests SIRIUSXM Traffic Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Disassociated Touchscreen Display Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Passenger Seat Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo... Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 180-amp alternator 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 1800# Maximum Payload Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Hemi Badge Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Spray-in Bed Liner LED brakelights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Additional Features Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat

