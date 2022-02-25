$70,885+ tax & licensing
$70,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Limited 12'' Screen/ Pano-Sunroof/ Wrapped/ Wheel & Tire Pkg
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$70,885
+ taxes & licensing
37,360KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8294415
- Stock #: N111802A
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT3KN502238
- Exterior Colour BLACK/GREY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,360 KM
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,360 kms. It's black/grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
GPS Navigation
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
USB Mobile Projection
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
12" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Aluminum Wheels
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
180-amp alternator
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
1800# Maximum Payload
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Power pedals
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
WIRELESS CHARGING
506w Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
