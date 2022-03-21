$46,188+ tax & licensing
$46,188
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express level kit - Aluminum Wheels
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
72,924KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724650
- Stock #: N111652A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KTXKS667914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,924 KM
Vehicle Description
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72,924 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio (DISC) No longer available as standard equipment as of January 16, 2019.
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Trailer Sway Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
