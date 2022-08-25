$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 6 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9004090

9004090 Stock #: M202756B

M202756B VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN758680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,605 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN

