2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT - Diesel Engine - Leather Seats
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT - Diesel Engine - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
99,725KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7TM3KS686666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LOW VOL BLACK CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22440A
- Mileage 99,725 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,725 kms. It's low vol black clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this 1500 Classic SLT is an excellent choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with chrome exterior accents and chrome bumpers, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include rear power-sliding window, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an touchscreen infotainment hub, automatic headlights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Parksense Rear Park Assist, Remote Engine Start.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Exterior
Sunroof
Front fog lamps
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Luxury Group
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
20-inch Aluminum Wheels
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2019 RAM 1500 Classic