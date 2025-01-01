Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, Heated seats, Heated steering, Rearview camera, Heated outside mirrors, Dual-Zone climate control, 4WD and much more. This used Pick up truck is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. . We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Ram 1500 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

180,950 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

12273771

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,950KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG3KS700416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU309754A
  • Mileage 180,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Box Liner
Step Bumper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

All Equipped
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2019 RAM 1500 Classic