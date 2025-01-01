$21,500+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RU309754A
- Mileage 180,950 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, Heated seats, Heated steering, Rearview camera, Heated outside mirrors, Dual-Zone climate control, 4WD and much more. This used Pick up truck is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. . We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Ram 1500 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
Vehicle Features
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
