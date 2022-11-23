2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9426636

9426636 Stock #: N258405A

N258405A VIN: 1C6RR7LM2KS720404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,563 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.