2019 RAM 1500 Classic

47,848 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - Aluminum Wheels

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9462541
  • Stock #: LC1540
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS728734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 47,848 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
SiriusXM

