2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 8 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9462541

9462541 Stock #: LC1540

LC1540 VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS728734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco (White)

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,848 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.