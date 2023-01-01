2019 RAM 3500

$84,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 5 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10504539

10504539 Stock #: LC1843

LC1843 VIN: 3C63R3SL5KG564826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1843

Mileage 73,591 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.