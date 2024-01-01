Menu
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 3500 is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,374 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system with 10 speakers. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen thats paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, LED lights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm, 4g Lte, Tow Hitch. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,374 KM

This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,374 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system with 10 speakers. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, LED lights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm, 4g Lte, Tow Hitch.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights

604-531-XXXX

604-531-9156

