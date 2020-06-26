Menu
$75,360

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie Loaded / Superior Towing / Upscale Interior

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie Loaded / Superior Towing / Upscale Interior

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$75,360

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,346KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5253848
  • Stock #: LC0296
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL5KG560349
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Low Mileage!

WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862
SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991
See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!


To get the job done right the first time, you'll need this Ram 3500 HD. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.

This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,025 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Laramie badging and chrome styling, WiFi hotspot, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, rear park assist, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL5KG560349.


All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.


Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Voice recorder
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • 4-way adjustable front headrests
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Laminated Glass
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
  • Streaming Audio
  • Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • High-Back Seats
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 117.3 L Fuel Tank
  • USB Mobile Projection
  • Integrated Centre Stack Radio
  • Active Noise Control System
  • Passenger Seat
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
  • 2-Way Rear Headrests
  • Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
  • Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
  • Selectable Tire Fill Alert
  • Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • 8.4" Touchscreen Display
  • GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
  • 4150# Maximum Payload
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material

