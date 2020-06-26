2019 RAM 3500

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

Tip Start

Electronically Controlled Throttle

180 Amp Alternator

HD shock absorbers

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

3.73 Rear Axle Ratio

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Voice recorder

Front seatback map pockets

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Electronic Transfer Case

Front Bumper Sight Shields

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

4-way adjustable front headrests

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Laminated Glass

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Regular Amplifier

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Mobile hotspot internet access

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

GPS Antenna Input

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat

Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage

Power Rear Window w/Defroster

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors

Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat

Streaming Audio

Body-Coloured Fender Flares

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors

High-Back Seats

Wheel Centre Hub

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

117.3 L Fuel Tank

USB Mobile Projection

Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Active Noise Control System

Passenger Seat

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear

2-Way Rear Headrests

Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust

Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat

Selectable Tire Fill Alert

Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

8.4" Touchscreen Display

GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)

4150# Maximum Payload

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

