19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
Certified, Low Mileage!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,997 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Laramie badging and chrome styling, WiFi hotspot, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, rear park assist, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL7KG552673.
All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
