2019 RAM 3500

$97,885 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7222838

7222838 Stock #: LC0869

LC0869 VIN: 3C63R3KL9KG528458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/Cattle Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC0869

Mileage 77,240 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Bucket Seats Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Compass GPS Navigation Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Safety Group 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front seatback map pockets Chrome rear step bumper Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Premium Leather Bucket Seats Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder LED brakelights 4-way adjustable front headrests SIRIUSXM Traffic Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leather Door Trim Insert Real-Time Traffic Display GPS Antenna Input Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power Rear Window w/Defroster Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season 20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Mechanical Limited Slip Differential ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors High-Back Seats LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP Wheel Centre Hub USB Mobile Projection Active Noise Control System Disassociated Touchscreen Display Passenger Seat 2nd-Row Heated Seats Front Facing Leather Rear Seat 121.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Technology Group 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear 2-Way Rear Headrests Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat Selectable Tire Fill Alert Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs) Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel 4210# Maximum Payload Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.