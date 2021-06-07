Accident Free/ Loaded with Options/ Locally Driven
This comfortable and very capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 77,240 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Longhorn. The Longhorn trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, spray-in bedliner, Wi-Fi hotspot, power tailgate, wood and leather trim, a wood and leather steering wheel, tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Safety Group, Towing Technology Group, 20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compass
GPS Navigation
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Safety Group
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Chrome rear step bumper
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Premium Leather Bucket Seats
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
4-way adjustable front headrests
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leather Door Trim Insert
Real-Time Traffic Display
GPS Antenna Input
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
High-Back Seats
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Active Noise Control System
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Passenger Seat
2nd-Row Heated Seats
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
121.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Technology Group
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel
4210# Maximum Payload
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
