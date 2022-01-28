$98,885+ tax & licensing
$98,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie Aisin Transmission/ Night Edition/ Low KM/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$98,885
+ taxes & licensing
31,158KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255933
- Stock #: LC1142
- VIN: 3C63R3EL9KG717784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC1142
- Mileage 31,158 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2019 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 31,158 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system with 10 speakers. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, LED lights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2