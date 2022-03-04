$103,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$103,999
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Limited 5th Wheel Gooseneck/ Aisin/ Sunroof/ Leather
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$103,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,018KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8592914
- Stock #: LC1259
- VIN: 3C63R3SL3KG572889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2019 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,018 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 3500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Spray in Bedliner
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Proximity Key
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Wheels: 20" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum
3890# Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2