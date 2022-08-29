$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Tow Hitch
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Used
- Listing ID: 9026125
- Stock #: N165348A
- VIN: 3C63R3GL5KG649030
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with a rubberized floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, power heated mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Easy Clean Floors, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
REAR CAMERA
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
Cargo Box Lights
Easy Clean Floors
