2019 RAM 3500

Listing ID: 9217396

9217396 Stock #: 13380

13380 VIN: 3C63R3ML3KG706457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,910 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Compass remote start Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front seatback map pockets Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GPS Antenna Input Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat 8.4" Touchscreen High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents USB Mobile Projection 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear 2-Way Rear Headrests Selectable Tire Fill Alert Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank 4220# Maximum Payload GVWR: 5,170 kgs (11,400 lbs) Comfort Climate Control Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear wheelhouse liners Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist LED Lights 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM 4G LTE Cargo Box Lights

