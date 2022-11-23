$88,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$88,999
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie Aisin/ Dually/ Sunroof/ Rear Auto Leveling
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$88,999
+ taxes & licensing
74,607KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9330442
- Stock #: LC1492
- VIN: 3C63RRJL9KG553039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,607 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2019 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 74,607 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 3500 is equipped with a heavy duty attitude and comfortable interior features. This sophisticated truck comes loaded with leather heated seats that are powered in the front, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system with 10 speakers. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, LED lights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
8.4" Touchscreen Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
1977.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2