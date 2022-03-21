2019 RAM 5500

$135,995 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

8725868 Stock #: 16440

16440 VIN: 3C7WRNFL5KG599607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Upfitter Switches 4.44 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 196.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 8,164 kgs (18,000 lbs) Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Exterior Electronically Controlled Throttle Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket Light tinted glass Cab Clearance lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks USB Mobile Projection Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material 40-20-40 Bench Folding Driver Seat w/4 Way Direction Control -inc: Manual Fore/Aft and Adjustable Headrest 40-20-40 Bench Folding Passenger Seat w/4 Way Direction Control -inc: Manual Fore/Aft and Adjustable Headrest Tire Pressure Information System Analog Appearance Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs 140 km/h (87 mph) Maximum Speed 10080# Maximum Payload

