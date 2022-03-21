$135,995+ tax & licensing
$135,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 5500
HD Chassis Cab SLT - Low Mileage
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$135,995
+ taxes & licensing
30,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8725868
- Stock #: 16440
- VIN: 3C7WRNFL5KG599607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16440
- Mileage 30,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram chassis cab delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven Ram reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram chassis cab is ready for anything thanks to its unstoppable power! This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,600 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 360HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 5500HD Chassis Cab's trim level is SLT. .
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
4.44 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
196.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 8,164 kgs (18,000 lbs)
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
40-20-40 Bench Folding Driver Seat w/4 Way Direction Control -inc: Manual Fore/Aft and Adjustable Headrest
40-20-40 Bench Folding Passenger Seat w/4 Way Direction Control -inc: Manual Fore/Aft and Adjustable Headrest
Tire Pressure Information System
Analog Appearance
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs
140 km/h (87 mph) Maximum Speed
10080# Maximum Payload
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2