PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

43,000 KM

Details

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAFC3K8386402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

2019 Subaru Crosstrek