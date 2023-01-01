Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635120
  • Stock #: 3639
  • VIN: JF2SKEUC5KH553639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

