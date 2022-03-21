$35,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring w/EyeSight
- Listing ID: 8927908
- Stock #: 5822
- VIN: JF2SKEGC0KH456103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,655 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER !! Options include Leather Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear view camera, Alloy wheels, AWD , and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Subaru warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Subaru Forester AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
