2019 Subaru Forester...

$35,000 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 6 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8927908

8927908 Stock #: 5822

5822 VIN: JF2SKEGC0KH456103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,655 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder DI Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/6.5' Display Wheels: 17' x 7' Machined High Gloss Alum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.