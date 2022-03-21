Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

33,655 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring w/EyeSight

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring w/EyeSight

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

33,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927908
  • Stock #: 5822
  • VIN: JF2SKEGC0KH456103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,655 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER !! Options include Leather Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear view camera, Alloy wheels, AWD , and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Subaru warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Subaru Forester AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder DI
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/6.5' Display
Wheels: 17' x 7' Machined High Gloss Alum Alloy

