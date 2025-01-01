$24,546+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Touring at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$24,546
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA50610
- Mileage 138,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with both summer and winter tires on rims! New rear brakes! Fresh oil change! The 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring is a premium all-wheel-drive crossover equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 175 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It offers a luxurious interior featuring heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power moonroof. Advanced technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features include Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. Additional conveniences include a hands-free power tailgate and keyless entry with push-button start. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
