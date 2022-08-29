$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
- Listing ID: 9078316
- Stock #: AA22124
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF328543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, remote entry, climate control, heated front seats, navigation, moonroof, reverse sensing, backup camera, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, bluetooth, aluminum wheels and much more. NO MORE GAS STATIONS!
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
