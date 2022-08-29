Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

63,000 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078316
  • Stock #: AA22124
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF328543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, remote entry, climate control, heated front seats, navigation, moonroof, reverse sensing, backup camera, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, bluetooth, aluminum wheels and much more.  NO MORE GAS STATIONS!

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic Headlights
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

