2019 Tesla Model 3

66,388 KM

Details Features

$59,996

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Standard Range Plus *NO GST CHARGED ON THIS EV*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

66,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9174043
  • Stock #: VW1574
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4KF422248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

