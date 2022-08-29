2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus *NO GST CHARGED ON THIS EV*

2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus *NO GST CHARGED ON THIS EV*

$59,996 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9174043

9174043 Stock #: VW1574

VW1574 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4KF422248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 66,388 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

