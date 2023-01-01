$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model X
Performance - Fast Charging
23,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463894
- Stock #: LC1541
- VIN: 5YJXCBE20KF147157
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,500 KM
Vehicle Description
If being fully electric while still pulling like an SUV isn't enough to consider this Model X, then check out the unique style and impeccable interior. This 2019 Tesla Model X is for sale today.
When the Tesla Model X came out, they advertised its quirks. Remember the Falcon Door commercial? While the iconic frunk and the falcon doors remain, Tesla has put a lot of work into making those quirks just icing on the cake. Take away everything that makes it iconic, the electric drivetrain, Ludicrous Mode, falcon doors, and such, and you're still left with an amazing SUV that at least gives the competition a run for its money. This Model X is the SUV of the future, so get them while they're hot. This low mileage SUV has just 23,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Model X's trim level is Performance. With the same battery bank as the long range, but designed for a more engaging driving experience, this Performance Model X really rips with hardly any sacrifice to range, and offers fast charging to make up the difference. Amazing interior features include wood grain trim, synthetic leather heated seats, memory driver seat, heated steering wheel, WiFi, proximity key, and Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assistance. Other amazing features that set this SUV apart are falcon doors, power liftgate, perimeter and approach lights, air ride suspension, a frunk (front trunk) for more storage, touchscreen infotainment with navigation, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and multiple USB inputs all through a premium 17 speaker sound system. Exterior style comes from 20 inch aluminum wheels, glass roof, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, rain detecting wipers, and fully automatic and directionally adaptive LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Forward collision alert
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
