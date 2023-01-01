Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

122,166 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Base - Sunroof - Navigation

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Base - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,166KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10526226
  • Stock #: P526947A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR7K5614147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,166 KM

Vehicle Description

The refreshed 2019 Toyota 4Runner is ready for any weekend adventure you can throw at it. This 2019 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today.

The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 122,166 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 4Runner's trim level is Base. This 4Runner is anything but barebones with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, a 6.1 inch touchscreen that features navigation, SiriusXM, voice recognition, a USB input, rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, front recovery tow hooks and skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, a tow hitch with 4 and 7 pin connectors, heated power side mirrors, fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Softex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Navigation

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

