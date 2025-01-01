Menu
The 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is a rugged SUV designed for serious off-road performance. It features a 4.0L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. Off-road enhancements include FOX high-performance shocks, TRD-tuned front springs, a locking rear differential, and skid plates. The exterior boasts a bold front grille, black roof basket, and 17-inch matte-black alloy wheels. Inside, it offers leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, Entune Premium Audio with navigation, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen. With impressive ground clearance and Toyota's renowned durability, the 4Runner TRD Pro excels on challenging terrain and backcountry trails.

2019 Toyota 4Runner

103,797 KM

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

12640401

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
103,797KM
VIN JTEBU5JR7K5681119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black, Red Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA81119
  • Mileage 103,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD PRO

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2019 Toyota 4Runner