$49,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
- Interior Colour Black, Red Stitch
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA81119
- Mileage 103,797 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is a rugged SUV designed for serious off-road performance. It features a 4.0L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. Off-road enhancements include FOX high-performance shocks, TRD-tuned front springs, a locking rear differential, and skid plates. The exterior boasts a bold front grille, black roof basket, and 17-inch matte-black alloy wheels. Inside, it offers leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, Entune Premium Audio with navigation, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen. With impressive ground clearance and Toyota’s renowned durability, the 4Runner TRD Pro excels on challenging terrain and backcountry trails. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916