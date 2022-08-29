$59,888+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$59,888
- Listing ID: 9074119
- Stock #: 24UBNA61465
- VIN: JTEBU5JR3K5661465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,972 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a super-capable SUV that favors the kind of terrain not found in a shopping mall parking lot? Adventure is out there, hidden beyond where the road ends! The ultimate new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch has all the hardware you’ll need for your deep off-road adventures! We’re pleased to present this gorgeous locally owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro! With insanely low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this phenomenally rare Toyota Certified 2019 4Runner TRD Pro has been maintained in immaculate condition throughout! Equipped with Toyota’s legendary 4L DOHC V6 gasoline engine producing 270 Hp with 278 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 5-speed automatic transmission in either 2H/4H/4L, this 2019 4Runner TRD Pro is ready to take you on your backcountry family adventures in style! Features include: power heated front seats, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio controls, 17" TRD Pro alloy wheels, Class IV trailer hitch w/ 7 pin wiring harness (5,000 lbs towing capability), 15 speaker JBL premium audio, running boards, automatic dual zone climate control, power heated exterior mirrors, navigation, power tilt/slide glass sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and much more! To truly witness the incredible value this magnificent 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
