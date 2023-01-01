$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
LE (2)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Low Kilometers! The 2019 Toyota C-HR LE is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style, comfort, and functionality. At its core, this model is equipped with a 2.0-liter inline-four engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), delivering a balanced performance suitable for both city commuting and highway driving. Its exterior design is characterized by sleek lines, a distinctive coupe-like roofline, and LED daytime running lights, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while ensuring visibility. On the interior, the C-HR LE boasts a well-appointed cabin with comfortable cloth upholstery, a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a suite of safety features such as Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision warning and lane departure alert systems. Furthermore, the vehicle offers ample cargo space, foldable rear seats, and a range of standard amenities that contribute to a satisfying driving and ownership experience. Overall, the 2019 Toyota C-HR LE combines practicality with modern design elements and safety technologies, making it a noteworthy option in the compact SUV segment. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
