3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Fresh Detail! Non Smoker! Recent Trade In! We're pleased to offer this nice TOYOTA CERTIFIED 2019 Toyota C-HR for for with 29,742 kms. This local BC C-HR Limited is very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features include Leather Seating Surfaces, heated seats, Automatic transmission, Steering wheel controls, Air conditioning, Rear Backup Camera, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ambiant Lighting and more! Competitively priced and great value, this C-HR is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more This vehicle is Toyota Certified! Rest easy knowing your Certified Used Toyota will be there for you now – and down the road! From a meticulous 160-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. Hey, we even throw in a free tank of gas and your first oil change. Toyota Certified Ownership Benefits include: 6 Month/10,000 kms Powertrain Coverage 160 Point Inspection Process Free Carfax Report Roadside Assistance 7-day/1,500 Km Vehicle Exchange Privilege Full Tank of Fuel OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $495 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!
