2019 Toyota Camry

88,695 KM

$35,987

+ tax & licensing
$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

88,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544550
  • Stock #: PB03955
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK7KU011745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,695 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $39,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE features LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER 8 WAY DRIVER SEAT, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, manual 6 way passenger seat, automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, 18-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Camry is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Fabric seat trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Graphite Metallic
Rear Collision Mitigation
PRE-DAWN GREY MICA
CELESTIAL SILVER METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Camry Hybrid LE Grade
GALACTIC AQUA MICA
RUBY FLARE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

