2019 Toyota Camry

LE

2019 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,872KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4698129
  • Stock #: P8095
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK7KU238095
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Immaculate 2019 Toyota Camry LE with NO ACCIDENTS and 25,872 kms. Features include Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Automatic Headlamps, Power Driver Seat and more! Come in today before this ones gone!





2019 Toyota Camry LE FWD

8-Speed Automatic

2.5L I4 DOHC 16V

Silver Exterior with Ash Cloth Interior







Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 14-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Mainland Ford Certified vehicles go through an extensive dealer prep, which includes:

96-point comprehensive safety inspection and mechanical reconditioning

14-day no-hassle exchange privilege

Minimum 3 month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty (begins after factory warranty ends)

Up-to-date service including oil change

Professional detail

Carfax report



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



***All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $478 Pre-Owned Dealer Preparation Fee, $99 Fuel Surcharge, and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes***



VSA Dealer# 40139


*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

