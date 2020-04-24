19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
Fresh off a redesign for 2018, this 2019 Toyota Camry is ready to continue the Camry legacy of excellency. This 2019 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
Fresh off a redesign last year, this 2019 Toyota Camry offers brand new styling, new technologically advanced features and more safety features than you would expect. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from this historical model. The new model has been transformed into something very different with sharper lines and a wider stance offering better stability. Technologically advanced with surprisingly intuitive tech options, the 2019 Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan. This sedan has 21,038 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is LE. This 2019 Toyota Camry comes at you with loads of tech and standard features that includes front heated bucket seats, Scout GPS navigation, fully automatic LED head lamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker stereo with Entune app suite connect and a 7 inch display, Bluetooth hands free capability, selective service internet access, a valet function system, automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, Toyota safety sense system, pre collsion safety system, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, a rear view camera and much more.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
