2019 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
42,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463985
- Stock #: 5954
- VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3021505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RIVAL BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 42,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Electronic Compass
Front Bucket Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
Tires: P225/40R18 All Season
Wheels: 18' Aluminum Alloy
Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade Package
Rear Bumper w/Chrome Accent
Driver Seat Power Adjustable 2-Way Lumbar Support
SE Badging
Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio
Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve
