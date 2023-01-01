Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

42,783 KM

Details Description Features

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10463985
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

42,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463985
  • Stock #: 5954
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3021505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RIVAL BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 42,783 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENTFREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Apple carplay, Android auto, wireless charger, heated steering wheel, Blind spot sensor, Back up camera, Alloy wheels and much more. This used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is nowavailable to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing localvehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicingis up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Toyota  warranty. Wealways include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and aCarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limitedtime, this used Corolla Hatchback is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885!Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Electronic Compass
Front Bucket Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Safety

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
Tires: P225/40R18 All Season
Wheels: 18' Aluminum Alloy
Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade Package
Rear Bumper w/Chrome Accent
Driver Seat Power Adjustable 2-Way Lumbar Support
SE Badging
Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio
Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

