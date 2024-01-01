Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Lane Keep Assist, Traction control, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2019 Toyota Corolla is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Corolla is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2019 Toyota Corolla

78,147 KM

Details Description Features

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Used
78,147KM
VIN 2T1BURHEXKC231353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU012979A
  • Mileage 78,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

