Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Brown 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V ULEV 168hp CVT FWD<br><br><br>Certified. Toyota Details:<br><br> * 160-point inspection<br> * 24-hour Roadside Assistance<br> * Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports<br> * 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible<br> * Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%<br> * 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege

2019 Toyota Corolla

101,250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Base

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Base

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE9K3036793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 101,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Brown 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V ULEV 168hp CVT FWD


Certified. Toyota Details:

* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend 2,574 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury 19,650 KM $48,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 92,450 KM $28,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla