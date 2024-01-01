$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE9K3036793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 101,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Brown 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V ULEV 168hp CVT FWD
Certified. Toyota Details:
* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
