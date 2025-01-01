Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2019 Toyota Corolla

141,427 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12172759

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,427KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7KC221993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T255125B
  • Mileage 141,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid 39,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 82,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, 1 Owner No Accident Local 124,514 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla