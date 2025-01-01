Menu
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 6M offers a sporty driving experience with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed intelligent manual transmission. This trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Inside, an 8-inch touchscreen integrates Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. The hatchback design enhances cargo space and versatility, while the sport-tuned suspension delivers responsive handling for a more engaging drive.

2019 Toyota Corolla

110,267 KM

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback 6M

12812914

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback 6M

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,267KM
VIN JTNK4RBE7K3021435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24UBNA21435
  • Mileage 110,267 KM

Vehicle Description

SE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$21,998

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2019 Toyota Corolla