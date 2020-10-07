Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

50,440 KM

Details Description Features

$18,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,984

+ taxes & licensing

50,440KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5859873
  • Stock #: H3422
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6KC203422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2019 Toyota Corolla Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help! 

 

Find us on 16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include TAX & DOCUMENTATION FEES. 

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 173,886 KM
$9,984 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 50,440 KM
$18,984 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 189,237 KM
$7,984 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory